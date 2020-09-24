Local leaders reaction to Breonna Taylor case

FILE – This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday’s grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case is causing protests across the country.

The local NAACP told 22News that every single day racism affects the mental well being and physical health of black people all over America and this grand jury ruling is only making it worse.

A grand jury charged one out of three police officers in the case of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. Officer Hankinson is charged with “wanton endangerment” but no officers are charged directly with the death of Taylor.

Greater Springfield NAACP President, Bishop Talbert Swan says people are rightfully in an uproar over the ruling and that America must not pass judgment on people who’ve been traumatized on the basis of racism and systemic mistreatment.

“This is just another traumatic event in the lives of all of us that we’re saddened by. Many of us weep as if it were our own family member because we realize that it could be.”

Swan says the grand jury ruling is a mischarge of justice for the black community as a whole, not just those in Kentucky.

Federal charges in the case of Breonna Taylor’s death are still possible and the FBI is still investigating the case.