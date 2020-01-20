Local MLK events taking place Monday

(WWLP) – Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and many local events are taking place throughout the day.

According to news releases sent to 22News, below lists all of the events beginning Monday, January 20:

Springfield – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration at 11 a.m. with Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Governor Charlie Baker. The event will be at the MassMutual Center.

Springfield – Four Area Organizations Collaborate to Host Martin Luther King Day Celebration at the MassMutual Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Expect music and dance performances hosted by Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Services, Community Music School of Springfield, D.R.E.A.M Studios and Springfield College.

Northampton – 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration. Workshops begin at 12 p.m and convocation at 2 p.m. This event will take place at Edwards Church, 297 Main Street. Look forward to 7 social justice workshops facilitated by community organizations and leaders coming from across the Pioneer Valley!

North Adams – “A Day On, Not a Day Off” MLK celebration event in North Adams at 8:30 a.m. It will be held at MCLA’s Venable Gym. Northern Berkshire community will honor the life, principles, and ideals of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by participating in a “Day of Service” followed by a luncheon.