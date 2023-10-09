AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – An Agawam woman is to raise awareness for type 1 and type 2 diabetes in New York City marathon.

In honor of National Diabetes Awareness Month, Caroline Smith, 59, will walk the 26.2 miles of the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon on November 5th. Caroline is participating in the race in honor of her daughter who has been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

Two years ago, Caroline’s daughter Jackie Norton ran with the Beyond Type 1 team, inspiring Caroline to follow in her footsteps this year. “I am ‘beyond’ thrilled to be on the Beyond Type 1’s marathon team in honor of my daughter Jackie Norton who was diagnosed with T1D 5 years ago,” said Smith. “Jackie had the greatest experience running with this team two years ago and there’s nothing I want more than to support this amazing organization and to find a cure for diabetes.”

Credit: Lambert

Caroline is one of 50 runners selected to participate in the Beyond Type Run Team, a program of the global diabetes nonprofit Beyond Type 1.

