Local non-profit and faith-based organizations awarded funding to enhance security

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – Funding was awarded by the Baker-Polito Administration to strengthen security protection at non-profit and faith-based organizations.

The organizations were determined to be at high risk of terror attacks or hate crimes. Western Massachusetts locations include Congregation Sons of Zion in Holyoke, Sinai Temple and the JCC in Springfield, and the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield.

“Non-profits and houses of worship are cornerstones of community life throughout the Commonwealth,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “It is important that Massachusetts residents have the opportunity to gather and commune without fear, and these grants will go a long way to providing safety and security for these important spaces.”

The Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) issued more than $2.9M in funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to the following recipients:

Award RecipientsAward Amount
Agudas Achim Synagogue (a.k.a. Congregation Agudas Achim)$41,400
Ahavath Torah Congregation$30,738
Boston University Hillel, Inc.$136,400
Cape Cod Chabad Lubavitch Inc$100,000
Chabad at The Five Colleges Incorporated$100,000
Chabad Lubavitch of Chestnut Hill, Inc$150,000
Chabad of Central Massachusetts (CCM)$100,000
Chabad of Medford$150,000
Chabad of Newton$100,000
Chai Center Chabad of Canton$100,000
Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston, Inc.$140,736
Congregation Beth Shalom of the Blue Hills$10,000
Congregation Kehillath Israel$150,000
Congregation Sons of Zion$51,530
Eastern States Exposition$100,000
First Congregational Church in Winchester$76,800
Gann Academy – The New Jewish High School, Inc.$99,730
Jewish Community Center of the North Shore, Inc.$138,700
Jewish Healthcare Center$57,840
Lubavitch Foundation of Lexington (LFL)$100,000
Lubavitch of Cambridge, Inc$146,000
Northeastern University Hillel Advisory Committee, Inc.$144,500
Sinai Temple$13,504
Springfield Jewish Community Center$89,500
Temple Aliyah$57,000
Temple Hillel Bnai Torah$98,238
Temple Shalom – William and Charlotte Bloomberg Jewish Community Center$70,681
Tobin Bridge Chabad Inc (TBC)$145,000
URJ Crane Lake Camp$98,000
Wellesley-Weston Chabad Center (WWCC)$100,000
Yeshiva Achei Tmimim Lubavitz (YATL)$100,000
TOTAL$2,996,297

“The NSGP process is very competitive, and each applicant’s proposal provided an impressive level of detail,” said OGR Executive Director Kevin Stanton. “Beyond the resources this program provides for important security measures, the application components require organizations to engage local law enforcement in partnership. Those relationships will prove invaluable as we continue our work to improve public safety across Massachusetts.”

“The Office of Grants and Research uses these federal and state grant opportunities to identify and respond to the important safety priorities in our local communities.” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy. “Supporting the security needs of our allies in faith-based and non-profit organizations remains an important focus for EOPSS in our sustained work to mitigate threats.”

“Our administration is committed to working with community partners to ensure the security of non-profits and faith-based organizations,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “These grants are an affirmation of our commitment to the safety of Massachusetts’ residents and the security of the local houses of worship that serve our communities.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today