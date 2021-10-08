Local non-profit and faith-based organizations awarded funding to enhance security

(WWLP) – Funding was awarded by the Baker-Polito Administration to strengthen security protection at non-profit and faith-based organizations.

The organizations were determined to be at high risk of terror attacks or hate crimes. Western Massachusetts locations include Congregation Sons of Zion in Holyoke, Sinai Temple and the JCC in Springfield, and the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield.

“Non-profits and houses of worship are cornerstones of community life throughout the Commonwealth,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “It is important that Massachusetts residents have the opportunity to gather and commune without fear, and these grants will go a long way to providing safety and security for these important spaces.”

The Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) issued more than $2.9M in funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to the following recipients:

Award Recipients Award Amount Agudas Achim Synagogue (a.k.a. Congregation Agudas Achim) $41,400 Ahavath Torah Congregation $30,738 Boston University Hillel, Inc. $136,400 Cape Cod Chabad Lubavitch Inc $100,000 Chabad at The Five Colleges Incorporated $100,000 Chabad Lubavitch of Chestnut Hill, Inc $150,000 Chabad of Central Massachusetts (CCM) $100,000 Chabad of Medford $150,000 Chabad of Newton $100,000 Chai Center Chabad of Canton $100,000 Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston, Inc. $140,736 Congregation Beth Shalom of the Blue Hills $10,000 Congregation Kehillath Israel $150,000 Congregation Sons of Zion $51,530 Eastern States Exposition $100,000 First Congregational Church in Winchester $76,800 Gann Academy – The New Jewish High School, Inc. $99,730 Jewish Community Center of the North Shore, Inc. $138,700 Jewish Healthcare Center $57,840 Lubavitch Foundation of Lexington (LFL) $100,000 Lubavitch of Cambridge, Inc $146,000 Northeastern University Hillel Advisory Committee, Inc. $144,500 Sinai Temple $13,504 Springfield Jewish Community Center $89,500 Temple Aliyah $57,000 Temple Hillel Bnai Torah $98,238 Temple Shalom – William and Charlotte Bloomberg Jewish Community Center $70,681 Tobin Bridge Chabad Inc (TBC) $145,000 URJ Crane Lake Camp $98,000 Wellesley-Weston Chabad Center (WWCC) $100,000 Yeshiva Achei Tmimim Lubavitz (YATL) $100,000 TOTAL $2,996,297

“The NSGP process is very competitive, and each applicant’s proposal provided an impressive level of detail,” said OGR Executive Director Kevin Stanton. “Beyond the resources this program provides for important security measures, the application components require organizations to engage local law enforcement in partnership. Those relationships will prove invaluable as we continue our work to improve public safety across Massachusetts.”

“The Office of Grants and Research uses these federal and state grant opportunities to identify and respond to the important safety priorities in our local communities.” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy. “Supporting the security needs of our allies in faith-based and non-profit organizations remains an important focus for EOPSS in our sustained work to mitigate threats.”

“Our administration is committed to working with community partners to ensure the security of non-profits and faith-based organizations,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “These grants are an affirmation of our commitment to the safety of Massachusetts’ residents and the security of the local houses of worship that serve our communities.”