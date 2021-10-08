Local non-profit and faith-based organizations awarded funding to enhance security

(WWLP) – Funding was awarded by the Baker-Polito Administration to strengthen security protection at non-profit and faith-based organizations.
The organizations were determined to be at high risk of terror attacks or hate crimes. Western Massachusetts locations include Congregation Sons of Zion in Holyoke, Sinai Temple and the JCC in Springfield, and the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield.
“Non-profits and houses of worship are cornerstones of community life throughout the Commonwealth,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “It is important that Massachusetts residents have the opportunity to gather and commune without fear, and these grants will go a long way to providing safety and security for these important spaces.”
The Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) issued more than $2.9M in funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to the following recipients:
|Award Recipients
|Award Amount
|Agudas Achim Synagogue (a.k.a. Congregation Agudas Achim)
|$41,400
|Ahavath Torah Congregation
|$30,738
|Boston University Hillel, Inc.
|$136,400
|Cape Cod Chabad Lubavitch Inc
|$100,000
|Chabad at The Five Colleges Incorporated
|$100,000
|Chabad Lubavitch of Chestnut Hill, Inc
|$150,000
|Chabad of Central Massachusetts (CCM)
|$100,000
|Chabad of Medford
|$150,000
|Chabad of Newton
|$100,000
|Chai Center Chabad of Canton
|$100,000
|Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston, Inc.
|$140,736
|Congregation Beth Shalom of the Blue Hills
|$10,000
|Congregation Kehillath Israel
|$150,000
|Congregation Sons of Zion
|$51,530
|Eastern States Exposition
|$100,000
|First Congregational Church in Winchester
|$76,800
|Gann Academy – The New Jewish High School, Inc.
|$99,730
|Jewish Community Center of the North Shore, Inc.
|$138,700
|Jewish Healthcare Center
|$57,840
|Lubavitch Foundation of Lexington (LFL)
|$100,000
|Lubavitch of Cambridge, Inc
|$146,000
|Northeastern University Hillel Advisory Committee, Inc.
|$144,500
|Sinai Temple
|$13,504
|Springfield Jewish Community Center
|$89,500
|Temple Aliyah
|$57,000
|Temple Hillel Bnai Torah
|$98,238
|Temple Shalom – William and Charlotte Bloomberg Jewish Community Center
|$70,681
|Tobin Bridge Chabad Inc (TBC)
|$145,000
|URJ Crane Lake Camp
|$98,000
|Wellesley-Weston Chabad Center (WWCC)
|$100,000
|Yeshiva Achei Tmimim Lubavitz (YATL)
|$100,000
|TOTAL
|$2,996,297
“The NSGP process is very competitive, and each applicant’s proposal provided an impressive level of detail,” said OGR Executive Director Kevin Stanton. “Beyond the resources this program provides for important security measures, the application components require organizations to engage local law enforcement in partnership. Those relationships will prove invaluable as we continue our work to improve public safety across Massachusetts.”
“The Office of Grants and Research uses these federal and state grant opportunities to identify and respond to the important safety priorities in our local communities.” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy. “Supporting the security needs of our allies in faith-based and non-profit organizations remains an important focus for EOPSS in our sustained work to mitigate threats.”
“Our administration is committed to working with community partners to ensure the security of non-profits and faith-based organizations,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “These grants are an affirmation of our commitment to the safety of Massachusetts’ residents and the security of the local houses of worship that serve our communities.”