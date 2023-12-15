SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local organization is leading the way to facilitate conversations they hope result in healing from discrimination and prejudice.

This Friday night, the Healing Racism Institute held an alumni gathering to celebrate their achievements and those actively fighting racism. It was also dedicated to creating a safe space for people to openly and honestly discuss racism.

The executive director, Vanessa Otero says they hope teaching human dignity will change people’s views of the world and how they relate to each other. Adding, that promoting dialogue and perception are important steps towards healing.

“We promote equity, equity is simply meeting people where they are at, meeting the needs of groups that have been underrepresented and systemically oppressed by policy and sentiment,” said Otero.

The night was also about a capital campaign to raise $1 million for infrastructure to further spread awareness about healing racism. So far, the group has raised $950,000.

