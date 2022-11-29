SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Even the smallest amount of generosity can go a long way, especially for non-profits who rely on community support to serve populations in need.

“Giving Tuesday” is a movement meant to spark genorsity around the world. It was created back in 2012 simply to inspire people to do good.

Here in western Massachusetts, many non-profits host special campaigns to participate in the day, including the Gandara Center in Springfield.

Lois Nesci, CEO of the Gandara Center, told 22News, “Folks are recognizing that people need help. They need help with clothing, they need help with food. And the holidays are a great time where people like to give back.”

This Giving Tuesday, the Gandara Center kicked off its annual appeal, inviting donors to support their work. People were able to easily scan a QR code to make an online donation, and enjoy some “thank you” items provided by Gandara in return.

“It’s a great time to support the children and families that we serve who often times don’t have enough in their lives for a real celebratory holiday or don’t have the basic human needs that they need,” said Lois, one of the many donors who attended the event.

And what may seem like a small act of kindness of donation to you, can actually make a big difference for those in need. And that’s clear to see at the Gandara Center.

Jade Rivera McFarlin, the VP of Development & Community Relations, told 22News, “As a 501c3, we depend on grants and other things, but those excess funds that do come in really do help to give back to the community that we serve.”

If you haven’t yet participated in Giving Tuesday there’s still time! The Gandara center accepts donations 24/7 online, and you can also always look into other local non-profits that need support year-round.