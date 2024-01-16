EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Second Chance Animal Services, a nonprofit organization dedicated to pet welfare, is celebrating a historic milestone, assisting 49,036 pets in 2023.

As the organization marks its 25th anniversary, it extends gratitude to its dedicated team, volunteers, supporters, and staff who have shown exceptional resilience in the face of challenges.

11-month-old Omari, who found himself at Second Chance through no fault of his own, is waiting to find his forever home. (Photo courtesy of Second Chance Animal Services)

Second Chance remains committed to preserving the bond between pets and owners, offering accessible veterinary care, a pet food pantry program, and adoption services. Sheryl Blancato, CEO, acknowledges the collective effort that made these accomplishments possible, stating, “In a year of widespread challenges, the demand for assistance has been significant. Through innovative programs and strategic partnerships, we actively address the root causes of pet surrender and homelessness.”

Blancato emphasizes the focus on providing quality veterinary services for all pet owners, supporting those facing difficulties, and strengthening bonds between families and their pets. Second Chance veterinary hospitals provided assistance to more pets at subsidized rates, and the pet food pantry program saw record distributions.

Looking ahead, Blancato underscores Second Chance’s commitment to expanding services, actively hiring across all hospital locations to reach more pets in need. The organization also serves as an emergency partner, responding to natural disasters and aiding pets rescued from dire conditions.

“Our mission to advocate for pets in need is ongoing. We must continue to fight for their well-being,” Blancato concludes.

To support Second Chance’s vital work, donations can be made online or by mail to Second Chance, PO Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515.