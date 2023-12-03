PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local officials have been releasing statements on the passing of the Pittsfield native Air Force member who was killed in an Osprey crash near Japan.

One of the victims in the U.S. Air Force Osprey crash during a training mission off the coast of southern Japan on Wednesday has been identified as Jacob “Jake” Galliher of Pittsfield. He was one of eight crew members flying in the Osprey V-22 when it crashed into the ocean.

His body was found and identified by officials, and he is the only crew member that has been found so far.

Jacob’s family has released the following statement on his passing:

“In the wake of the recent tragic incident involving U.S. Air Force Staff Sargant Jacob M. Galliher, his family wishes to express our heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of support and condolences received from friends, community members and the nation at large. Jake leaves behind a devastated family, including his beloved wife Ivy, two young sons aged 2 years and 7 weeks old, a loving family and countless friends, all of whom are grappling with this profound loss. Jake was an amazing father, son and brother dedicated to his family and friends and we look forward to telling his story when the time is right. During this period of immense grief, we kindly ask for privacy and understanding as we navigate this unimaginable loss. Our thoughts and support are with the families of Jake’s fellow crew members who are dealing with this tragedy as well.”

U.S. Representative Richard Neal sent 22News the following statement on Galliher’s death:

“As a father, my heart goes out to Staff Sgt. Jacob Galliher’s mother and father during this difficult time. Any parent will tell you there is no greater pain than the pain of losing a child, and Jacob Galliher was beloved by all. Staff Sgt. Galliher represented our nation’s best, enlisting in the Air Force right out of high school and committing himself to serving his country. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially his mother, father, wife, and two sons. The Pittsfield community and a grateful nation mourns the loss of Jacob Galliher.” U.S. Representative Richard Neal

Governor Maura Healey also released the following statement:

“I’m heartbroken to learn of the passing of Staff Sgt. Jacob Galliher, who lost his life while proudly serving his country. My thoughts are with his family, especially his two young sons, and the Berkshire County community as they mourn the loss of one of their best and brightest. Here in Massachusetts, we are deeply grateful for the bravery and selflessness of our servicemembers, and our hearts go out to his colleagues in the Air Force on this devastating loss.” Governor Maura Healey

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren released a statement expressing her support for the Galliher family:

“I send my deepest condolences to the family of Pittsfield native Staff Sgt. Jacob Galliher, who died in an Air Force Osprey crash near Japan. My heart breaks for his wife and two sons, and his family in Lanesborough, Massachusetts. Staff Sgt. Galliher was a brave, smart, and talented young man who served his nation with honor. I am pressing the military for answers about this aircraft’s troubled history and action to keep airmen safe.” Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren

Senator Edward J. Markey released the following statement honoring Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob “Jake” Michael Galliher:

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of Staff Sergeant Jacob Michael Galliher, who was killed during a terrible training crash. A son of Pittsfield and graduate of Taconic High School, Staff Sgt. Galliher served our nation with honor and pride. This is a heartbreaking loss for the Commonwealth and our nation. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, sons, mother, father, stepfather, and entire family.”

Senator Edward J. Markey

Galliher was a 2017 graduate of Taconic High School in Pittsfield, according to the Pittsfield Police Department. Galliher leaves behind his wife, Ivy, and two boys, a two-year-old and a seven-week-old, and his family members in Lanesborough.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated. Crews continued searching for the other seven crew members on Friday.

The aircraft had departed from the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi prefecture and crashed on its way to Kadena Air Base on Okinawa, Japanese officials said. The aircraft requested an emergency landing five minutes before it was lost on the radar.