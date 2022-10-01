HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It is a time of deep significance for the Alianza agency in Holyoke.

An organization is providing services for women who’ve suffered at the hands of their partners. “Alianza” set up a tent on Race Street along the Canal in Holyoke Saturday afternoon where they read off the names of Massachusetts women killed during incidents of domestic violence this past year. Women who stopped by were briefed on Alianza’s programs designed to protect them.

“This is a way to take a stand against the issue, and say thank you for these members of the community we support every day through the amazing staff and board of directors,” the Executive Director of Alianza, Carmen Nieves said.

You likely know the work of Alianza under its previous name, known for years as Woman Shelter Campañeras. For help or resources click here to their website.