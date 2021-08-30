Local organizations honors International Overdose Awareness Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – To honor International Overdose Awareness Day, Tapestry will be hosting and participating in multiple events focusing on remembrance, survival and awareness.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, in 2018 the Commonwealth saw over 1,975 unintentional deaths from opioid related overdoses. International Overdose Awareness Day honors the lives of those lost to overdoses.
Two events will be held on Monday with five events scheduled for Tuesday 8/31.
- August 30th 3-5pm: Remembrance Walk to honor Overdose Awareness in Springfield. Meet at 1985 Main St. Springfield (Northgate Plaza). The walk starts at 3:30pm, we will be walking a one-mile route around our location. There will be there will be Narcan training and other resources available during the event.
- CANCELLED DUE TO WEATHER // August 30th from 1-6pm: Remembrance & Survival Overdose Awareness Event in Pulaski Park, Northampton. This event is co-hosted by the City of Northampton who will offer COVID-19 vaccines during the event. Several other support service groups and organizations will participate in the event. A short film “Enabling Life” will be on display for public viewing, there will also be Narcan training and other resources available.
- August 31st from 9-11am: International Overdose Awareness Day event in Chicopee. Join us at Chicopee’s City Hall as we honor and celebrate International Overdose Awareness Day. Free on-site overdose prevention education and Narcan trainings. Learn about local harm reduction services, free testing, peer support groups and other resources.
- August 31st from 1-3pm: International Overdose Awareness Day event in Greenfield. Join us at our new location as we honor and celebrate International Overdose Awareness Day. Free overdose prevention education and Narcan trainings, learn about local harm reduction services, free testing, peer support groups and other resources.
- August 31st from 5:30-7:30pm: Overdose Awareness Day 2021 – Light Up Holyoke Purple. This event is co-hosted by Hope for Holyoke and Holyoke Health Center. There will be memorial activities, purple light bulbs will be distributed, Narcan trainings and other resources will be available during the event.
- August 31st from 6:30-8:30pm: We’ll be tabling at Park Square in Westfield to honor and celebrate International Overdose Awareness Day. Free overdose prevention education and Narcan trainings, learn about local harm reduction services, free testing, peer support groups and other resources.
- August 31st from 6-8pm: Join us on the Belchertown town green to honor and celebrate International Overdose Awareness Day. Free overdose prevention education and Narcan trainings, learn about local harm reduction services, free testing, peer support groups and other resources.