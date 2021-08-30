Local organizations honors International Overdose Awareness Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – To honor International Overdose Awareness Day, Tapestry will be hosting and participating in multiple events focusing on remembrance, survival and awareness.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, in 2018 the Commonwealth saw over 1,975 unintentional deaths from opioid related overdoses. International Overdose Awareness Day honors the lives of those lost to overdoses.

Two events will be held on Monday with five events scheduled for Tuesday 8/31.

August 30th 3-5pm: Remembrance Walk to honor Overdose Awareness in Springfield. Meet at 1985 Main St. Springfield (Northgate Plaza). The walk starts at 3:30pm, we will be walking a one-mile route around our location. There will be there will be Narcan training and other resources available during the event.

CANCELLED DUE TO WEATHER // August 30th from 1-6pm: Remembrance & Survival Overdose Awareness Event in Pulaski Park, Northampton. This event is co-hosted by the City of Northampton who will offer COVID-19 vaccines during the event. Several other support service groups and organizations will participate in the event. A short film "Enabling Life" will be on display for public viewing, there will also be Narcan training and other resources available.