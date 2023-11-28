CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Giving Tuesday, a global day to be generous after a weekend of shopping, and some local organizations are holding events to help you do that.

Girls Inc. of the Valley has a fundraiser to help support their youth programs that empower and uplift young people all around the region. The funds raised will provide the following to the Girls In. program participants:

$50 buys weekly healthy food and snacks to help keep girls strong

$100 fills activity kits with supplies to keep youth learning

$250 connects students with resources for homework help and college applications

$500 brings the Girls Inc. Experience to more classrooms in the Valley

$1,000 supports dramatic new needs for increased technology

Girls Inc. Teen Center members will also distribute hygiene kits at the program center and throughout the City of Holyoke on Tuesday.

Girls Inc. of the Valley is a nonprofit committed to inspiring all girls to be strong, smart, and bold by providing them with educational development programs that are research-driven and designed to meet the specific needs of girls.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Western Massachusetts (NAMI) is raising money to promote their advocacy and education on mental illness. That fundraiser is on their website.

NAMI is dedicated to spreading mental health awareness and various support and educational programs across Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden Counties. Their office serves as a resource center for those affected by mental health issues and their family and friends.