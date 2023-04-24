SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two local economic development organizations are partnering to help support Eastfield Mall businesses that will be displaced when the mall closes in July.

Hope Community Development Corporation (HopeCDC) and Latino Economic Development Corporation (LatinoEDC) will provide $20,000 for technical assistance and marketing support to over 40 businesses located at Eastfield Mall as they transition to new locations.

The funds will help the businesses market their products and services to new customers with social media support, website development, access to platforms like FeelGoodShopLocal, and other marketing outlets. They will create marketing plans to meet the specific needs of each business.

“We are excited to partner with LatinoEDC to offer much-needed technical assistance and marketing support to the businesses impacted by the upcoming closure of Eastfield Mall,” said Peter Sylver, Executive Director of HopeCDC. “We understand the challenges that these businesses will face in the coming months and we are committed to helping them navigate this transition successfully.”

“The LatinoEDC is committed to supporting Latino and other minority-owned businesses in the region,” said Andrew Melendez, Director of LatinoEDC. “We are proud to work with the Western Mass EDC to provide these businesses with the resources they need to thrive in their new locations.” He also states that Homes Logic is leading relocation efforts and Common Capital has stepped up to offer fast track loans to these businesses as well.

Contact Andrew Melendez at the Latino Economic Development Center for information about the partnership between HopeCDC and LatinoEDC or to learn about the technical assistance and marketing support being offered to Eastfield Mall businesses.