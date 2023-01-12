LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Non-profits gathered at the Blake Student Commons at Bay Path University for Springfield Regional Chamber’s (SRC) first Rise and Shine Breakfast this year.

It was created to involve people in the community across different sectors of businesses.

Non-profits talked about their critical services and economic impacts on the region.

The breakfast is a huge celebration for local organizations in the community and recognizes their efforts. President of the Springfield Regional Chamber, Diana Szynal says, “I really knew I needed to find a way to really educate other Chamber members about the work they’re doing and also their economic impact as basically the businesses that they are.” Szynal says how important it is for organizations to work together to really help the most vulnerable people in our community.

The following is a list of speakers that were at the event:

• Leaders from Bay Path University

• Behavioral Health Network

• Center for Human Development

• Caring Health Center

• The Children’s Study Home

• Dakin Humane Society

• Gandara Center

• Mental Health Association

• Springfield Housing Authority

• Square One

• Sunshine Village

Each one of these profits has contributed to the economy locally like through the quality of jobs and services to people that are being housed or fed. Along with offering better education and child care. Including vendor profits and owning property.

“I think a lot of them really highlighted how grateful they are to the community for the donations that they give, the other ways they are supportive by needing board members and volunteers,” Szynal adds. The chamber wants to involve many people in the community across different sectors of businesses as possible.

Szynal believes this event made people aware of how important non-profits are in the region. “I think everybody left here and was easily impressed and easily grateful for the work these non-profits are doing. So, this was a really great opportunity for both the non-profits to get their message out and for the rest of us to learn about what they are doing because they are all just doing incredibly important work.”

Despite seeing some economic impact, non-profits are still seeking employees or volunteers like Riverside Industries which works with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Lynn Ireland, President, and CEO of Riverside Industries says they use to have 185 employees but saw a decrease and are down to 135 employees today.