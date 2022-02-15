SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local police departments are cautioning western Massachusetts residents about an increase in catalytic converter thefts. Thieves have been targeting catalytic converters because they contain expensive metals-and can be removed from your car within minutes.

They’re also a critical component of your cars exhaust system and can cost thousands of dollars to replace.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News the value of the metals have increased, and that’s why there’s also been an increase in thefts.

“These are often times just crimes of opportunity,” Walsh said. “It’s something that has spiked from 2019 to 2020. Now into 2022 we’re seeing about a 500% increase across the country in these types of thefts.”

Walsh adds that any car can be targeted for the theft, but experts say there are some helpful prevention tips. Make sure to park your car in the garage or in a well lit area, install a catalytic converter protection device, or engrave your VIN number into your catalytic converter. Don’t forget to contact police immediately if you see something suspicious.