SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday was National Drug Take Back Day and communities across western Massachusetts collected hundreds of pounds of expired, unwanted or unused prescription drugs.

The Springfield Police Department said they collected 815 pounds of prescription drugs on Saturday.

“The drug take-back event is an important initiative that allows residents to easily get rid of medications with no questions asked, and helps us to take potentially dangerous drugs out of our community, preventing them from being misused and causing harm,” Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood said.

Mayor Domenic Sarno states, “This is a great example of positive partnerships between our Springfield Police Department, DEA and the community to address substance abuse and addiction prevention while helping to remove potentially dangerous, expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs. I commend Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and her team at SPD and the DEA for coming together and creating this opportunity for our residents to safely dispose of these unneeded drugs.”

The annual event allows residents to dispose of potentially dangerous drugs. Last year, the Springfield Police Department collected 575 pounds of prescription drugs.

Amherst Police holding their Drug Take Back Day event (Credit: Amherst Police Department)

The Amherst Police Department collected 243 pounds of prescription drugs. According to Northwestern District Attorney Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, Amherst along with 10 other communities in Hampshire County collected a total 1,798 pounds of drugs. Five communities in Franklin County also collected a total of 102 pounds of prescription drugs.

South Hadley Police hold their Drug Take Back event (Credit: South Hadley Police Department

If you have unwanted or expired prescription drugs that you are trying to get rid of, you can safety drop them off at a kiosk location below: