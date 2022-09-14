SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several local police departments, including Springfield, Chicopee, and Northampton will be receiving state funding to improve roadway safety.

Just over $10 million will be invested throughout the state. The grant is meant to help enhance law enforcement training to better enforce good driving behavior as well as discourage impaired and distracted driving.

“It’s important to dedicate officers with this funding for increased traffic enforcement, which ultimately saves lives and slows drivers down,” said Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

“From the time we took office, our administration has prioritized the safety of all residents and visitors who share the use of the Commonwealth’s roads,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Through investments like the ones we are announcing today, we are continuing to work with local partners to strengthen safety for motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists and communities.”

Several western Massachusetts police departments and organizations have been awarded the following: