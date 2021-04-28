Local police officers collect more than 1,000 pounds of drugs on National Drug Take-Back Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local police officers received over 1,500 pounds of prescribed drugs that were unused or expired on National Drug Take-Back Day.

Longmeadow Police Department collected 361 pounds of unused, expired, or unwanted drugs.

Springfield Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration were able to collect more than 575 pounds of prescription drugs.

South Hadley Police collected over 353 pounds of unwanted medication, while Hampden Police Department collected a total of 308 pounds.

Residents who still wish to drop unwanted prescribed medication can drop it at any police station located at Amherst, Ashfield, Athol, Belchertown, Bernardston, Buckland, Cummington, Deerfield, Easthampton, Erving, Goshen, Granby, Greenfield, Hadley, Hatfield, Leverett, Montague, Northampton, Orange, Southampton, Sunderland, Ware, Whately or Williamsburg.

The Drug Enforcement Agency organizes this annual event to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of prescription drugs. The event also helps prevent accidental poisoning, misuse, or even overdoses.