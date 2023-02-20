CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The local Polish community here in western Massachusetts is reacting to President Biden’s surprise visit to Ukraine Monday, nearly one year after Russia’s invasion.

President Biden also visited Poland to reinforce U.S. and NATO support for Ukraine. 22News spoke with Gregory Bernat owner of Bernat’s Polish Meat Products in Chicopee.

He told us he has a lot of families still in Poland and they are helping with relief efforts as more Ukrainian refugees cross the border into their country.

“They are graciously helping out, but they could use the help to try to find a solution to this, to put an end to it. It’s the Ukrainian people that are suffering,” Bernat said.

During his visit, Biden announced another aid package worth $500 million to assist Ukraine with additional military equipment.