Local political experts and federal government officials discuss what’s being done to prevent interference from foreign countries

FILE – In this May 5, 2020, file photo, then-Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, and now Director of National Intelligence testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Officials say Russia and Iran have obtained some voter registration data, aiming to interfere in the November election. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)

(WWLP) – Iran and Russia have both obtained information about American voters in an attempt to interfere with the upcoming presidential election.

“We want the outcome of the election to be accurate and fair. We want every ballot to count.”

Less than two weeks before the nation votes for either Donald Trump or Joe Biden for President of the United States the FBI has issued a warning to the American public saying that foreign countries are trying to interfere with the election.

The FBI has confirmed that voter registration information has been obtained by Iran and Seperately by Russia. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said to the intent of these countries is to communicate false information to registered voters that they hope will cause confusion and incite chaos.

22News spoke with individuals in western Massachusetts with significant political experience and influence on what happens in Washington. They told 22News what the federal government plans to do in order to prevent any type of interference for this years election.

Congressman Richard Neal told 22News how interference can be conducted.

“It’s through mass mailings and through social media to distort reality and calling it out is really important for all of us.”

Political consultant Tony Cignoli said several political officials on both sides of the political aisle are working to make sure the election isn’t interfered with.

“It’s both democrat and republican, the campaigns themselves, senate campaigns and congressional. Even more so with the Department of Justice and even more key are the secretary of states in all the different states right now you have a good block of them working together to say what can we do to protect our states outcome our states vote. How well coordinated it is? That’s a question for us that won’t be answered until the election is well over.”