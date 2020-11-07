Local political experts discuss presidential race, voting process concerns

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, a voting location is shown in Mission, Kan. A new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Opinion Research and USAFacts finds that while voters say it’s pretty easy to find accurate information about voting, they have a harder time knowing whether there’s any factual basis for the information they’re getting from and about the candidates. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The race for 270 went into the weekend, but Joe Biden was able to hold off Donald Trump to win the 2020 presidential election.

Congressman Jim McGovern and former Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis headlined an online forum to discuss the presidential race.

The Suffolk University Zoom conversation was meant for participants to talk about where we stand with the presidential election and talk about the issues with the voting process. One of the issues discussed was whether the electoral college is still relevant.

“The vast majority of elections in our country, if you get more voters than the next guy you win, and I don’t see any reason why that in any case that shouldn’t be for the presidency,” said Dukakis during the forum.

Participants brought up concerns about the election, such as outside influence from foreign countries.

“It’s not just Democrats versus Republicans, conservatives against liberals. It’s not red and blue. It’s that outside piece we have to work with too,” said Political Consultant Tony Cignoli. “We are all on this and we have to keep in mind there are a lot of folks who would love to see this system of government torn down.”

They also explored a future with Joe Biden as President.

“One of the things I hope happen under a Biden Administration is that he will in fact involve people in problem solving, it really does work,” Dukakis continued.

And what a Trump loss would mean for a divided country.

“President Trump may exit but Trumpism may continue to go on….what is the future of the Republican party,” siad Cignoli.