SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A night of laughter brought many local journalists and politicians together in Springfield. Many roasting each other, all in good fun.

The Valley Press Club held their 43rd annual “roast” of local political and media professionals.

The event included special skits and stand-up comedy, emceed by Tony Cignoli, a local political consultant.

The event raised money for six scholarships for area students who are looking to enter a career in journalism. Many also paying tribute to late 22News Reporter Sy Becker, who passed away earlier this month.

The President of Valley Press Club, Peter Goonan says how he would have loved an event like this, “you would hear his laugh I’m sure. He was always good natured and cooperative and a good person to work with and as a journalist, and he did a great job for the community.”

Sy was remembered with a moment of silence at the event. Goonan says the community loved him and that his legacy will live on.

