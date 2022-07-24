AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The prolonged hot spell hung around western Massachusetts long enough for the people of Hampshire County to enjoy the reopening of the War Memorial Pool in Amherst.

Families missed it during its weeklong shutdown due to mechanical problems. Many told 22News there was no place they’d rather be when the temperature soared into the 90’s once again during our prolonged heat wave.

John McCabe of Amherst made certain to be there. “I love the Amherst pool, been living here for more than a decade. My wife and my child, we’ve got a membership every year. Trying to keep it affordable for all the Amherst folks,” he said. “We were sad to see the pool having mechanical issues, but we’re back in action.”

Looking back on the sizzling heat wave of the past week, words of thanks from so many for the way western Massachusetts park departments provided comfort through its pools. This along with its many spray pads which gave relief to thousands of children throughout the Pioneer Valley every day and will continue to throughout the summer.