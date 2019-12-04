Local pot shop reminding customers to inform doctors about marijuana use before surgeries

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A local pot shop is educating its customers about the affects marijuana can have prior to an operation.

If you have a surgery coming up, and you use marijuana, you are going to want to inform your doctor.

People that use cannabis on a regular basis require higher amounts of anesthesia before going into surgery. INSA in Easthampton has created a campaign to educate their customers to make sure they are disclosing their cannabis use prior to any procedure.

Studies suggest that a patient using marijuana may require a 220% higher dose of a certain type of anesthesia than someone who doesn’t use.

Recreational marijuana has been legal in Massachusetts for more than a year, and many aren’t aware that when a doctor asks if you use any medications, this includes marijuana.

“We developed a bag stuffer that is going into every bag that leaves our facility, so that anyone who makes a purchase they get a card that talks about how important it is to talk to their doctor prior to going into surgery’s or operations,” INSA CEO Mark Zatyrka said.

Like nicotine, marijuana can complicate surgery and should be avoided in the weeks and even months prior to your procedure. All types of marijuana should be avoided–smoking marijuana and consuming edibles.

The flyers are available in three INSA stores: Easthampton, Springfield, and Salem.