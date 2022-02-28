(WWLP) – A local public health organization is getting a big financial boost from the state.

Today, state lawmakers presented the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts with $150,000 in funding. The money comes from the Fiscal Year 2022 State Budget.

The organization’s executive director told 22NEws the funding will be used to help build-out their 413Cares platform. It’s an online resource that helps connect people with basic needs like food, housing or transportation.

“The community the region said we need something before the pandemic started so we had already started building this out, and like I said we can track the data of what people are looking for so we’ve seen absolutely increases in people searching for resources that we need,” said Jessica Collins, Executive Director of the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts

If you are looking to access this platform, click here.