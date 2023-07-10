CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–Interest rates and home prices continue to rise while housing stock is low, making it hard for some people looking to buy a home.

Realtors say there is a huge demand for housing and not enough supply.

“We have a imbalance in the supply and demand, very high demand and very low supply so all of these buyers are like well there’s nothing out there so when something does pop up, I’m going to spend extra just to get it and that’s why we haven’t seen the prices come down even though the interest rates are still going up,” said Bryan Kaye, a real estate broker at BKAYE Realty.

While interest rates and home prices are increasing, a financial advisor says it has to do with there not being enough sellers because not a lot of people don’t want to sell their homes.

“People are not willing to give up their houses and the trouble is the millennials all want to buy a house now so there’s huge demand and there’s no supply,” remarked Mark Teed, from Raymond James.

Because of this, the number of active home listings is going down. According to data from Realtor.com there were about 600 thousand existing homes listed compared to more than 900 thousand in February 2020. With fewer listings on the market right now, Teed recommends that people wait about 8-12 months to get a cheaper interest rate.