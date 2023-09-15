SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–The Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley has released its sales numbers for August 2023.

The report shows that the number of properties available for sale was down from 964 homes for sale in August 2022 to 561 in August 2023. Sales are also down, from 558 in August 2022 to 453 in August 2023. The average number of days that houses are on the market increased slightly, up from 27 average number of days on the market in August last year to 29 in August 2023.

Prices continue to rise. Last August the median sale price was $323,000 compared to $350,000 in August 2023. Franklin County saw a significant increase in the median sale price, from $299,400 in August 2022 compared to $390,000 in 2023.