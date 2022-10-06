CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s projected another severe flu season is around the corner.

But according to a report conducted by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, only half of U.S. adults are planning to get their flu shot and are instead choosing to mask up.

The NFID is reporting that the hesitancy may come from the roll out of the omicron-specific booster and people concerned with getting both the booster and flu vaccine.

The CDC affirming that getting the immunizations simultaneously is safe and skipping out on either may compromise your health.

One local resident told 22News they want to stay on the safe side to avoid the risk of getting infected with COVID-19 again.

“I really don’t want to get it again. I have had COVID twice,” said Esti Pembroke of Northampton. “I will be getting another booster. I’m also concerned about the flu. Definitely going to get the vaccinations for both.”

Taking a look at the latest CDC county by county COVID map:

Hampden County and Franklin County are in the Medium Risk Level

and are in the Berkshire County and Hampshire County are in the Low Risk Level

10/06/22 COVID Data Tracker: Maps, charts, and data provided by CDC





Some common symptoms after receiving the COVID vaccine and flu shot include: