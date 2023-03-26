SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a lovely day to check out the air force band concert or just enjoy time outside Sunday. Although we saw some wintry weather earlier this weekend.

Many local residents are starting to feel confident that the worst of the winter is over but 22News found that opinions are divided on what is better spring or snow.

“I don’t think it’s going to snow anymore. I feel like spring is here and I am really excited about it,” said Nancy Hunter of West Springfield.

“I’m still holding on to winter,” said Mark Hunter. “I like being up in the mountains snowboarding, so bring the snow!”

And it looks like the wintry weather will continue through the start of the work week. According to the 22News Storm Team, it will be a chilly and rainy Monday night in the Pioneer Valley with a rain mix changing over to snow & sleet in the western hills.