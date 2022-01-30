Local residents enjoy winter activities following snowstorm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two things about a New England sno storm, people are more prone to appreciate that New England winter weather the day after the snow falls and we never let the weather interfere with our routine.

Jeanne Kaiser of Springfield always takes a Sunday stroll through Forest Park, and the recent snow on the ground didn’t stop her from doing Sunday afternoon.

“I’m coming from a walk, I do most days, in the park,” said Jeanne. She told 22News, “I try to get out here just about every day, it is absolutely beautiful. I mean the sun is bright, the snow is blinding, you can make a picture out of it, and show how beautiful it is.”

Although the Pioneer Valley saw anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of snow, places east saw much more. Towns outside of Boston picking up more than 2 feet of snow from this weekend’s nor’easter.