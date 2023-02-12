WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Heating costs have gone up dramatically this year, but the warm temperatures we’ve been experiencing could help reduce those high bills.

This year in the Commonwealth, heating oil us up almost 17 percent…. and electricity is up almost 42 percent in western Massachusetts.

But the warmer weather we’ve been experiencing could keep people from inching up that thermostat. Many people enjoying the savings and the warmer temperatures.

“I’ve never seen a winter like this man it’s incredible, it’s not normal but I think’s pretty cool easy winter and especially as I get older I like the cold less,” expressed John Lawson of Longmeadow.

And according to the 22News Storm Team, those warmer temperatures will continue through the week.