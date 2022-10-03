SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The leaves are beginning to change color in the Pioneer Valley as cooler weather starts to arrive.

In Massachusetts the season typically starts in mid-to-late September. The color changes are about a week earlier this year because of the drought conditions we’ve experienced this past summer. 22News spoke to one man who has lived in western Massachusetts all his life, and says he can’t wait for the colors to pop.

“I walk the park at Forest Park everyday and the foliage has been common, but it’s been cold so its not so favorable. But, you live in New England and I love the seasons. I’ve lived here all my life and I love the seasons,” said Agawam resident Richard Theroux.

We can expect peak foliage in the next couple of weeks.