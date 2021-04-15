Local residents feeling unprepared for spring storm

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents may start to see some snowflakes out their windows as heavy wet snow is expected to move in Thursday night into Friday.

While we typically think that winter is over in April, we do occasionally get an April snow surprise, and a surprise it is!

Residents told 22News they put their winter gear away for the season weeks ago.

“It’s been so nice these last couple of weeks, so warm, everybody’s been outside and now the snow is coming, it’s just terrible,” said Devin Bushey of Springfield. “I’m not prepared for it. I don’t have any salt, I got nothing. It’s terrible. I guess that’s the price though for living up here.”

According to our 22News Storm Team, in April the Chicopee and Springfield area averages about 1.6 inches of snow.