WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Tax Free Weekend is providing some much needed relief for Massachusetts residents this weekend. Especially for those looking at a purchase they may have put off because of the record inflation.

22News stopped by a local hardware store Saturday where customers were scoring some major deals. One resident told us, “If you can save a few bucks here and there, for sure it’s good.”

The state’s 6.25% sales tax has been waived on August 12th and 13th for retail purchases up to $2,500. The annual tax holiday leads to big crows at local retail stores, like Rocky’s Ace Hardware.

“We’re selling a lot of the gas grills. We’re selling a lot of grills, and lawn-mowers,” said the Assistant Sales Manager of Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam, Bob Parent.

Keep in mind that the eligible $2,500 threshold applies to single-item purchases. If you spend more than $2,500 on an item, the entire amount paid for the item is then subject to sales tax.

During the Tax Free Weekend, you can also buy up to $175 worth of clothing items before the sales tax will be applied. Some purchases such as gasoline, cars, alcohol, and meals will still be subject to sales tax though. That said, it’s still an ideal time to buy bigger-ticket items.

“I’m not done yet, I still have a couple more stops to make for some auto parts, and I’ll just continue doing that, make my trips,” expressed Feeding Hills resident, Jerry Satkowski.

Bill Rice of West Springfield told 22News, “We’re looking for some bar-stools so we’re going to check that out, that could be a significant savings.”

For those who don’t make it out to retail stores this weekend purchases made online are eligible for the tax exemption, so long as the purchase is made during the sales tax holiday.