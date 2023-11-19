WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are still a few more days before Black Friday, but many stores already have deals now, and a growing number of shoppers have begun their holiday shopping early.

In the last several years, many retailers have started earlier with their Cyber Monday or Black Friday sales. Stores like Target, Best Buy, Kohl’s, and Walmart already have seasonal bargains on their shelves, and it’s been popular for shoppers looking to avoid the rush.

22News spoke to one shopper who is making an effort now to get his shopping out of the way because he says waking up early on Black Friday is not worth it.

“I’ve watched many videos and I’ve been like twice in my entire life and I don’t need to be around that many people,” said Paul Spink of Palmer. “You can get good enough deals as it is now instead of getting beat up and yeah, no I’m good.”

Over 130 million Americans say they plan to shop the pre-holiday sales this year.