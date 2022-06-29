The Child Tax Credit will result in monthly payments to an estimated 39 million households (Getty Images)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – States across the country, including Massachusetts, are working on creating relief legislation to help alleviate the impacts of inflation on U.S. citizens.

In California, millions of residents will be receiving inflation relief stimulus checks of up to $1,050 under its new relief package that includes $9.5 billion in inflation relief funds.

And between the high costs of gas and groceries, some people 22News spoke with said they hope to see that kind of relief in their state.

“I think they should up the minimum wage,” said Eghor Ecclesiasce of Windsor Locks. “…. Minimum wage helps people. Inflation keeps going, so I think the stimulus should keep coming.”

Lawmakers in the Commonwealth have shut down the possibility of suspending the gas tax in Massachusetts, while proponents say it would help with inflation relief efforts. Top legislators in the Statehouse have been working to craft a relief bill instead.

Governor Baker has been pushing his $700 million tax relief package that was filed back in January that features many measures that would help senior citizens.