SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday’s bleak weather forced many western Massachusetts residents to forego the customary Labor Day picnic, but people still made the best of it.

Had this been a sunny day Northampton’s Look Park might have been filled with picnic goers. But the threat of rain Monday forced many families to rethink their time honored tradition in the park.

Instead, they felt more comfortable taking their chances on the final day of the Blandford Fair, Festa in Ludlow, and Northampton’s Three County Fair.

Here’s hoping the sun shines next Labor Day, permitting picnic lovers to have their day in the sun.