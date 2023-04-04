SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Warmer weather is coming and Sixteen Acres Garden Center in Springfield is seeing a lot more customers come in for garden and lawn supplies.

Nalini Benoit, the Sales Manager at Sixteen Acres Garden Center, says almost all of their shrubs, flowers and vegetables can be planted in the ground now but people should still be patient to make sure the plants have a successful growing process.

“Once the ground is like 60 degrees then things will germinate. So for lawns, just keep cleaning up, raking and getting ready,” said Benoit.

Benoit says if you have a new lawn, buy grass seeds and if not use a crab grass preventer with fertilizer which she says should set you nicely up for the year.