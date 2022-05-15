CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The nation continues to struggle with a baby formula shortage, leaving mothers across the country with limited access to desperately needed supplies.

“People are going to be scrambling for formula and all that kind of stuff and it’s going to be tough,” said James Janczulewicz of Springfield.

The February recall has exacerbated shortages due to ongoing supply chain issues, leaving families with fewer choices in many stores.

“We have to come together as a community and unite and figure out a solution because otherwise babies are going to go hungry and we can’t let that happen,” said Stefanie Garcia of Holyoke.

The recall was at Abbott Laboratories, after reports of dangerous bacteria in the formula. Abbott is the exclusive provider to about half of infants in WIC.

WIC is a program that helps low-income women and infants who are at nutrition risk by providing nutritious foods to supplement diets and resources.

“Those moms that can’t produce for their babies naturally, it’s really tough because prices are going up, there’s shortages…. what are they doing to feed their babies,” Garcia continued.

About half of the infant formula in the U.S. is purchased by those using federal WIC benefits, which allows them to obtain the formula for free however it restricts what type, size and brand they can select. Which means low income communities are in need of formula options.

“I hope that the local communities either donate or whatever it is, come together and help the people,” said Janczulewicz.

President Biden spoke on Saturday, outlining new resources the Administration is offering to those searching for formula.



