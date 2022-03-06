CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many drivers are outraged over the more than $4 a gallon price for gas.

Although the price has been inching up for weeks, it was hard to accept these prices Sunday, which have only gone up since Saturday. Drivers 22News spoke with are shocked and frustrated.

“I was sick to my stomach, when you think two, three years ago, energy, self sufficient. Now things have gone in the opposite direction, they’re killing the working man,” Russ Mitchell of Wilbraham expressed.

“They’re just ridiculous,” Lowell Henry of Springfield added. “Yesterday, went out in the evening for the Thunderbirds game and it’s up 20 cents a gallon when we filled up late in the afternoon.”

The rising cost of gas in recent weeks comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has applied pressure on global oil markets.