NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The date changes to 2023 starting Sunday at midnight and many are reflecting on yet another unpredictable year we had in 2022.

The past year saw ongoing concerns about COVID-19, but it also included largely a return to normal life. Then came the Monkeypox outbreak, and inflation at levels that we had not seen in about 40 years, with the cost of groceries and prices at the pump historically high. Internationally, there was the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the death of Queen Elizabeth the second, who was the longest reigning monarch in British history.

Looking locally, the Thunderbirds made it to the Calder Cup Finals, the mayflower marathon changed locations, and the Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade returned in person and better than ever after a two year hiatus.

22News spoke to Northampton resident Justin Richards about his thoughts on the start of the new year. “… I think that at this point it’s just ready for whatever reality has in store for us in 2023, ready for the unexpected year certainly we’ve had that so far.”