EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – With two days to go before Thanksgiving, people are getting their last minute grocery shopping done before Thursday.

22News was outside of Big E’s Supermarket in Easthampton Tuesday evening. The supermarket was busy as plenty of shoppers were seen going out of the store, getting all of the Thanksgiving essentials.

“Well, I got sushi because I don’t wanna cook tonight,” said Rose Gardner from Easthampton. “And I got Tiramisu because I don’t wanna cook tonight! And then I got some turnips for Thanksgiving, and some string beans because my four-month old daughter is going to be having her very first solids for Thanksgiving! Just a teaspoon, but she’s gonna have string beans!”

And a head ups to shoppers, Big E’s Supermarket will be closed all day Thursday for Thanksgiving Day.