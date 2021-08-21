Local residents stock up on essentials ahead of Hurricane Henri

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As thousands wait for Hurricane Henri to make landfall, in western Massachusetts many people took the day to go grocery shopping and stock up on essentials.

Abby and her family told 22News they’re getting ready for Henri by making some last minute errands for food and snacks at the Big Y in West Springfield.

“Batteries. Candles, lighters….,” said Makala Yarkin of Palmer.

Abby and her brother Brandon think a little different. Brandon says, “Cookies, some sips, and some drinks!”

“Cookies only!,” added Abby.



And Abby and her family weren’t the only ones stocking up on food and goodies for the storm. Plenty of shoppers were seen Saturday with carts full of supplies, getting bottles of water, and non-perishables for themselves and their pets.

Experts say building an Emergency Kit with essential items can prepare you for a storm, especially if the power goes out.



22News spoke with one local resident who says they like to be prepped before a storm hits so they always shop for essential items.

“I need to make sure I have gas. Make sure I have plenty of water,” said Felix Caballero of Springfield. “Everything you need to make sure to stock up and it’s perfectly fine, so if lights are out… we still have everything we need. Candles, especially candles.”

Make sure your emergency kit also includes medical supplies and prescriptions for yourself, your family, and even and your pets.

And don’t forget to have extra batteries and flashlights.