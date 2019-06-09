Local residents take advantage of perfect weekend weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Warmer weather means more cars on the road and after a beautiful weekend many hit the road for a weekend getaway.

After having five days of 80 degree weather area residents took advantage of the perfect weekend weather, which meant more congestion on the roads.

During this time of year it isn’t uncommon to see stop and go traffic on the Mass Pike, I-91, or other roads.

Whether it’s construction, holiday travel, or even accidents. And with warmer weather comes more outdoor activities — like going to the beach, marina or golf course.

There’s also an increase in accidents in the warmer months–specifically among teen drivers.

According to AAA, the span between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as “The 100 Deadliest Days of Summer.” The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports, from 2008 to 2017 the total number of traffic deaths averaged at around 359 per year.

“Teen driving has always been a problem,” said Springfield resident Damon Hill. “As long as kids become more responsible and be safer about things. The heat and the alcohol definitely don’t go together so they just need to take it slow. “

AAA says that nearly 6 out of 10 moderate to severe teen crashes are the result of distracted driving.

The legislature is currently debating the issue of distracted driving to get a bill to Governor Charlie Baker who is expected to sign the bill.

Hands-free laws are in effect in all of the states that border the Bay State.