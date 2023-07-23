Mass. (WWLP) – Local parks have become a popular spot today because of the change in weather. Residents are ready to get their energy out after being stuck inside all week, especially the children rushing to the playground to be the first one to go down the swirly slide. 22News spoke with local residents about what they plan to do to enjoy this hot summer day.

Aida Ortiz from Chicopee said, “Well like now, I’m walking. I’m taking advantage of the good weather and doing my exercises early. In the afternoon I plan to go to Northampton to take another walk. I like it there, and then I’ll have a massage.”

Ortiz has the right idea, according to the CDC, outdoor physical activity is best done early in the morning or even later in the afternoon when the sun is not at it’s peak on these hot days.