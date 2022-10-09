CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s that time of the year again when the sniffles and runny noses indicate it’s cold and flu season.

22News spoke people about what they do to avoid getting sick during this time of the year.

“More people seem to be cognitive of the fact that we’re in flu season so they try to take as many precautions as possible,” said Christopher Royster of Westfield.

With more people spending time indoors, respiratory illnesses such as the flu and COVID tend to spread more. Now that we are in peak cold and flu season, people are using pandemic practices such as masking when sick, frequently washing hands, and disinfecting surfaces.

“Most people try to be as safe as possible safety practice like cleanliness things that you know washing their hands covering their face using face masks and things of that nature,” added Royster.

According to a report conducted by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases; only half of U.S. adults are planning to get their flu shot and are instead choosing to mask up.

“You want to be precautious; stay away from high germ areas. So, basically, wear a mask in certain places, highly publicized places. Other than that just basically take care of yourself,” said Jamy Hamlon of Hatfield.

Health experts say that the best rule of thumb for staying healthy during cold and flu season is to avoid close contact with people who are sick, covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, if you’re feeling under the weather stay home, and practice good health habits like washing your hands or getting your annual flu shot.