SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Although the chance of winning the Powerball is 1 in 292.2 million, people in the Pioneer Valley are putting their money down to get their chance at the now historic $1.9 billion jackpot.

“So I haven’t played myself in a while, but a number like that that’s pretty tempting you gotta admit that’s hard to turn down,” said Adam Smedberg of Chicopee.

They say you have to play to win! And after no one matched the winning six numbers for Saturday’s $1.6 billion jackpot, the grand prize now stands at a record $1.9 billion, with a cash payout option of $929.1 million.

“Hearing this number now… is like okay well, I guess I know what I’m picking over at Stop & Shop,” Smedberg continued. “I’ll definitely pick up ten and see what happens.”

Muthu Subramanian of Holyoke told 22News, “I haven’t bought a lottery ticket in my whole life, but this amount of money… it makes you wonder.”

For $2 a ticket you have a chance of taking home that grand prize. Ticket buyers can try their luck selecting five white ball numbers between 1-69 and one red ball number between 1-26, or get a quick pick option that randomly selects the numbers.

Nearly a dozen people came close during the Saturday’s drawing which has people here in the Pioneer Valley envisioning what they would do if they won.

“Maybe buy my mom a house and then think about retirement,” said Subramanian.

“For whoever wins, I hope they are able to invest in it, and hope they ensure future needs are met and we continue to work to better ourselves,” said Smedberg.

The next Powerball drawing for that record-breaking $1.9 billion jackpot is this Monday.