PITTFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Hot Harry’s Fresh Burritos is having a Cinco de Mayo celebration from May 1 to May 7. The chain has four locations in the New York and Massachusetts: two in Pittsfield, one in Dalton and one in North Greenbush, New York.

Customers at each location have a chance to win a free burrito each week for a year. Throughout the week, customers can enter to win and 10 winners will be chosen per store. Overall, that’s 3,120 free burritos to be given away over the year. On May 5, the first 100 customers at each location will also get a limited-edition Hot Harry’s Cinco de Mayo t-shirt.

“We are excited to continue this popular Cinco de Mayo promotion and by allowing sign-ups for the giveaway throughout the week, we hope many of our loyal customers get the chance to win so we can say ‘thank you’ for a wonderful year,” said Samir Abdallah, President of Hot Harry’s Fresh Burritos.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War. In the United States, the holiday has evolved into a festive celebration of Mexican culture and heritage, said Hot Harry’s.