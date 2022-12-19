SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local man received a proclamation at Springfield City Hall Monday evening.

21-year-old Tawreak “Ty” Gamble-Eddington received the proclamation by City Council President Jesse Lederman after he was awarded a Rhodes Scholarship last year.

The Scholarship is an international post-graduate award for students to study at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

Gamble-Eddington is well known for his community activism and work through organizations including Union Pride, Black Student Union, and the LGBTQ+ Committee.

“Just get involved wherever you can, whether it’s locally or on the state level,” Gamble-Eddington said. “I think every opportunity is a different experience and different perspective on the world, and they all kind of build upon each other to make a magnificent outcome.”

He was one of 32 Rhodes Scholars selected from a pool of 826 candidates representing 247 colleges in the United States.