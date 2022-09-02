LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people are staying local this Labor Day weekend, which likely means more congestion on local roads and highways.

Roughly 49 percent of people have decided to stay put for Labor Day this year, that coupled with the fact that western Massachusetts is a popular travel destination means we could see more traffic than usual on local roads.

Even you are staying local this holiday weekend, AAA suggests using a travel tool or app to help you navigate the traffic on local roads and highways. Peak travel time started Thursday afternoon and is set to continue until after 8 p.m. Friday night. Many drivers who left for their destinations early have not encountered any problems.

“Left at 9:00, haven’t really hit too much traffic. Been able to go a little above the speed limit, haha, 74 miles an hour without a problem. Yeah, just got to be patient and leave a little earlier than you know, leave a little time to have delays and what not,” said Ad Dugan of Rochester, New York.

AAA agrees with Dugan, leave early or late, after 7 or 8 p.m., as the busiest time on the roads is noon through 8 p.m. Friday. So make sure to plan your travel, even if it’s local accordingly.