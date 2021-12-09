Local schools will return to snow days instead of remote learning

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow we had Wednesday night was not enough to cancel classes for most schools in the morning. Students who had to go to school remotely on bad weather days last school semester are now back to getting a day off from school.

Last year during the pandemic, most school implemented remote learning and snow days were replaced by remote learning days. That prevented school systems from having to add make up days at the end of the school year but that will not be the case this year.

West Springfield Public School Superintendent, Tim Connor told 22News, “We had that option last year, we don’t have that option this year. It’s not approved by the Department of E.D. and so at this time we’re going back to our normal practices of a snow day and making up those days.”

Remote learning days are still allowed if a school has to close due to COVID. It’s up to the Massachusetts Department of Education to make an exception for snow days. There were a few delays Thursday morning but most schools were open.